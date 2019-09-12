Emergency crews responded to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike north of Emporia Thursday morning.
At about 10:10 a.m. Thursday, scanner traffic indicated an injury accident near mile-marker 152 on the Kansas Turnpike — about 25 miles north of the Emporia Tollgate and five miles north of the U.S. Highway 56 exit.
First responders from Emporia - Lyon County, Miller-Reading and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
