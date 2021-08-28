Ice cream social
New Life Christian Church, 1505 Rd 175, invites the community to its Back To School Ice Cream Social at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Peter Pan Park splash pad. All ages are welcome. Bring your appetite, swim suit, friends and join in on the fun.
Blood Drive
Emporia Nazarene Church will host a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 inside the Potterbeath Gym, 2931 W. 24th Ave. Appointment times are still available. Go online to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make your life-saving appointment today.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Red Rocks Adoption Day cancelled
The Red Rocks Saturday at the Site program set for 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. today, Aug. 28 has been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The program was a joint event between the Humane Society of the Flint Hills and the William Allen White Community Partnership.
Penny Supper canceled
Hartford UMC’s September Penny Supper has been canceled due to COVID-19. Please check again for decisions on October’s meal.
Latin Legends Old Timers Games
The Inaugural Latin Legends Old Timers Games starts at 11 a.m. today, Aug. 28 at Santa Fe Park, West Street and South Avenue.
The event features Gene Chavez and his train museum, Rod Martinez of California signing his books, and two new inductees into Emporia’s Hall of Fame. The Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will sell homemade food and provide entertainment. Bring your canopies.
Book and gift sale
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting a book and gift sale from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Continuing Education Room at the hospital. Proceeds benefit the Auxiliary’s scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.