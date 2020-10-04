More than 50 golfers headed out to the Emporia Country Club for the Mulligan for Main Street Benefit Golf Tournament, Saturday afternoon.
The tournament, hosted by Emporia Main Street, featured a nine-hole scramble where teams competed for prizes including gift certificates and products from local businesses — and the opportunity the help out downtown businesses. The event was organized to raise funds for a variety of activities for the community after so many cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.