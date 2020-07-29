TOPEKA, Kan. - By action of the KSHSAA Executive Board Tuesday, all fall activities will begin as scheduled for the 2020-21 school year. This includes practice and competition.
Local school districts retain the right to modify the start dates for practice or competition based on their local and county health recommendations.
The KSHSAA considerations for fall activities released on July 22 are still in effect. Those considerations are posted here: www.kshsaa.org/public/pdf/KSHSAAReturntoAct-General.pdf ; www.kshsaa.org/public/pdf/ActSpecificConsiderations.pdf
