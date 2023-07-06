Carmon Sue Burris, 80, passed away early Monday, July 3, 2023 at her home in Hartford.
She was born October 9, 1942 in Appleton City, Missouri the daughter of Herchell S. and Oga Thompson Adams. Carmon attended Rich Hill High School and graduated with the Class of 1960.
Carmon was joined in marriage to Wesley Burris Sr. on March 18, 1962 in Rich Hill, Missouri. The young couple began their lives together in Old Strawn and later Iola. They would settle down in Hartford in 1967 and move into their current home in 1975.
Carmon began working as the City Clerk for the City of Hartford on November 1, 1978. She would retire on September 30, 2008 after thirty years of service.
Carmon will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Sheryl Burris of Neosho Rapids and Teresa Matthews and her husband Joe of Hartford; a son, Steven Burris of Hartford; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a community of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Wesley Burris Sr.; a son, Wesley Burris Jr.; a granddaughter, Tessa Matthews and a sister, Zeta Tourtillott.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Wes in the Hartford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s, the Shriners Hospitals for Children or to an Animal Shelter of the donor’s choosing and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at
