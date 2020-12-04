The community’s annual Luminaria event will return this year as a way to raise funds for the Presbyterian Manor’s Good Samaritan Fund and also honor family members during the holidays.
“This year’s Luminaria event is even more important because it helps maintain little pieces of normalcy and celebrate the loved ones in our lives; it allows us the opportunity to come together as we maintain a safe distance apart,” said Crystal Stock, Marketing Director
The luminarias consist of Ball jars filled with small lights and a photocell battery on the lid that absorbs that sun’s rays during the day and turns the lights on at night. The jars hook on to the top of shepherd hooks and are placed along the sidewalk on the southwest corner of campus.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, the Luminaria dedication ceremony will take place virtually and will feature speakers who will discuss the significance of the luminarias and the impact the Good Samaritan Fund has on our residents.
“We invite everyone to join us on Dec. 5 to virtually celebrate all loved ones honored by this event,” Stock said. “This year has been such a success and we are excited to share with our friends, family members and community partners our appreciation as they have allowed us this opportunity to help honor or memorialize their friends and family members this holiday season.”
To attend this virtual event, follow the Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s Facebook page.
The luminarias can be purchased for $25 each to honor a family member, whose name will be written on a tag placed on each luminaria. All funds will go to the Good Samaritan Program, which provides funding to assist residents who outlive their financial resources through no fault of their own.
“I give to Emporia Presbyterian Manor’s Luminaria event because they’re like family. They have been there through many important parts of my life. And when I see the residents and I see the mission at work, I want to be a part of that, and I want to give to that. I want to make sure that it’s here for the next generation of seniors and for the next generation of employees,” said Sarah Oenning, vice president in PMMA’s Department of Giving.
To purchase a luminaria, or if you have any questions regarding how to view or attend the virtual event, contact Crystal Stock at 620-343-2613.
We will still be adding luminarias to our display until Christmas so it is not too late to schedule your dedication today. Your support will go to a very worthy cause — one that has allowed PMMA to proudly say it has never asked a resident to leave based on their inability to pay.
