Emporia State President Allison Garrett and Provost David Cordle hosted an online forum Monday addressing general questions from students, faculty and staff regarding COVID-19’s effect on the university and its plans for the fall semester. A transcript of relevant responses to some of the most commonly-asked questions has been included below:
Q Who/what organizations is/are overseeing the fall semester plan?
A “Much of this planning is going to be led by a group called the ‘fall planning group’ which includes representatives from key areas throughout campus,” Garrett said. “In addition to the fall planning group, different areas on campus will have their own planning groups. For example, in academics, the Provost Council will be doing much of the planning for the academic endeavors here at Emporia State. In residence life, they’ll be working on planning as well and doing a lot of that planning in cooperation with residents life employees from other universities around the state …
“Whatever fall looks like — and of course we hope that it will look very much like a normal fall — we have to follow all of the federal, state and the local guidance. We have no choice about that and we want to follow any guidance that we receive from the government very carefully.”
Q How will social distancing work in the classroom and in student residence halls? Will course schedules change if there are too many students assigned to one class?
A “The course schedule itself might not change,” Cordle said. “Once we start changing course schedules, that gets pretty complicated. What I could easily see happening is the possibility that we might need to adjust some of our face-to-face courses because of the requirement of social distancing … We will plan in advance, and by now what we’re planning for is to be back on campus and doing face-to-face instruction, but we have to be basically ready for anything. ”
“Our Resident Life professional staff is fantastic,” added Garrett. “They’re working hard on development of their plans and they’re also coordinating very closely with the residence life staff at all of the other universities that are in the Kansas system. What we are doing will likely be very similar to what is happening at the other universities around the state. So right now, we’re focused on assuring that we’ve got cleaning and sanitizing protocols so that transitioning to the move in goes well much like the move out or our students this spring.”
Q Has there been any decision on athletics? What do we know at this point?
A “Not as much as we would like, but that’s because no one in the country really knows fully what athletics will look like for the fall,” Garrett said. “Obviously, we are hopeful that we will be doing athletic competition in the fall. Emporia State is working very closely with the other schools that are in the MIAA, which is our athletic conference, and the conference itself will be issuing some guidance. ... Those things might be limiting travel a bit or having fewer contests of various types, maybe even in the stands at some kinds of events spreading the fans out.”
Q Will students be issued a refund for last semester due to a switch to online instruction?
A “We continue to provide instruction, but the modality changed,” Garrett said. “We continued to provide the same resources to our students — the library continued to support our students, our counseling services continued to provide support and advice for our students — so, we will not be issuing an additional reimbursement to our students because the nature of the instruction changed for the spring semester.”
