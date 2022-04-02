EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Organizers and participants of the Hope-A-Palooza gala. The event was a fundraiser for SOS and the event raised $97,000. The funds will be used for SOS to provide services to the community.
Village Elementary students who participated in Earth Hour 2022. Earth Hour is a world wide event to encourage individuals and communities to to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour. Village students observed an hour without electricity on Friday.
Emporia High School science teacher Erica Huggard who was nominated as finalist in the Kansas Teacher of Year. Huggard was named as a Kansas Master Teacher which opened the opportunity for this award.
Emporia City Commission who is discussing upgrades to the Southwest Santa Fe Skateboard Park. The park received a $280,000 anonymous donation to make park improvements. The city will review plans from the American Ramp Company.
Organizers and participants who took part in a fundraiser for Project Playscape in Americus. Harry and Lloyds held a biscuit and gravy breakfast and $1,000 was raised. Project Playscape is currently raising money for a splash pad and hopes to raise $200,000. The group has raised $34,030 so far.
Kwik Shop who submitted plans to expand their location at 1116 Constitution St. to the west adding new gas pumps.
Organizers of the 18th Annual Habitat for Humanity benefit concert. More than 100 people attended and listened to the ESU and Emporia High School choirs perform. The money raised helps build Habitat homes in Emporia.
Emporia State University who celebrated the opening of new sand volleyball courts on the ESU campus. Students and community are invited to use the courts for free. Evergreen Construction helped build the courts.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.