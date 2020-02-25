World Day of Prayer
The Church Women United World Day of Prayer is set for March 6 at First Congregational Church, 12th Avenue and State Street.
Registration and coffee begins at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m.
All are welcome.
Soup kitchen
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St., will open the second and fourth Sunday of every month. The soup kitchen serves from 4 - 5 p.m. The pantry is available from 4 - 6 p.m.
Lenten Fish Fry
Didde Catholic Campus Center, 1415 Merchant St., will host a Lenten Fish Fry from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday. A seafood sampler, shrimp creole dinner and finish dinner are available, with students eating for $5 with ID. Children under 10 are $3 and have a choice of cheese pizza or one of the dinners.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
The Hartford After Prom Committee will hold a biscuits and gravy breakfast from 8 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the Neosho Rapids Community Center, 238 N. Main St., Neosho Rapids.
A free-will donation will be accepted.
Pancake breakfast
The Madison Lions Club will hold its annual pancake breakfast from 7- 11 a.m. Saturday at the Madison Sauder Community Center, 110 S. 1st St., Madison.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Containers available for carryout meals.
Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Lions Scholarship Fund.
Library district meeting
The Lyon Co. Library District 1 will hold their annual meeting at 7 p.m. March 3.
The meeting will be held at the library located at 412 Main St. in Allen.
Lions Club Biscuits and Gravy
The Emporia Lions Club will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. March 7, at the Emporia Senior Citizens’ Center, 603 E. 12th.
Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit cups, juice and coffee will be served. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $2.50 for children under the age 10. Adult tickets at the door will be $7. Tickets are available from any Lions Club member, from Kylee at Emporia State Bank on Industrial Rd., or by calling 343-7275.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used to fund the club’s service projects throughout the year.
Altrusa Casino Night
The Altrusa Casino Night fundraiser is 6:30 p.m. March 7 at American Legion Post No. 5, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Tickets are $20 and include dinner, desserts and snacks, and $10,000 in play money. Enjoy a cash bar and purchase extra play money for just $5.
Come and check out the live and silent auction and visit with local celebrity dealers.
Farmer Derek at Pioneer Bluffs
A local farmer/rancher combines his love of music and entertainment with daily ag life. The result has landed Farmer Derek Klingenberg onto the world stage.
“What does the Farmer say?” At 1:30 p.m. March 7, Farmer Derek will answer this question in a unique community presentation at Pioneer Bluffs, a historic Flint Hills ranch one mile north of Matfield Green.
Annual meeting
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter will hold its annual meeting 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Emporia Police Department meeting room, 518 Mechanic St.
The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.