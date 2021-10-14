Steven Gregory Hart, of Emporia, entered into rest Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his home. He was 58.
Steven was born September 9, 1963 in El Dorado, Kansas to Richard James and Hazel Irene (Glassburner) Hart. He enjoyed wrestling while still in school. Steven loved to fish, and work on classic cars, mainly mustangs. He enjoyed exploring as well.
Steven is preceded in death by his father, Richard Hart; daughter, Kasidy Hart; and sister, Teresa Marquez De La Pena. He is survived by his mother, Hazel Hart of Emporia, KS; and his son, Matthew (Mai Zher Yang) Hart of Sheboygan, WI.
Cremation has taken place. A Remembrance of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soden’s Grove Park in Emporia, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses in care of Charter Funerals, 501 W 6th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.