More money, more problems. The famous idiom does not just occasionally apply to personal life, but it applies absolutely in our local politics. The problem of money in politics, specifically the issue of corporate campaign contributions, creates a “revolving door” of corporate influence. An environment where corporate lobbyists and state politicians are two sides to the same coin and are interchangeably linked. A truly unhealthy relationship that has effectively stripped away representative democracy.
The unfortunate reality is that political survival, which is every politician’s primary motivation, is dependent on their ability to raise campaign dollars. Short of a grassroots movement made up of individual donors, one would have to pursue a small number of large donors to hit fundraising goals. In such a situation, those with the largest purses now benefit from an uneven playing field where they have substantially more influence on policy then the everyday citizen. Thanks to the work of Lynda Powell and other political scientists, we know beyond the shadow of a doubt that campaign contributions do influence state politicians and the legislatures they work in. So the question is, would you rather have a representative that is funded by individuals or by corporations?
The issue is not that a politician is able to raise money. The issue is “how?”. An individual may donate to a candidate for a myriad of reasons. Altruism, ideology, party affiliation, policy ideas, likability, and the list goes on. There is only one reason a corporation will donate to a candidate. Return on investment. Corporations have one goal, to maximize profit. Anything falling outside of that purview is just fat to be trimmed.
To be clear, corporate contributions do not usually influence roll call votes directly, they attack our democracy in more subtle ways. As Powell’s research shows us, members have ample opportunities before roll call votes hit the agenda. The committee process is really where a donor’s influence can wreak havoc. We witnessed a microcosm of this very problem right here in District 60.
Rep. Mark Schreiber who is a former Westar Energy (now Evergy) lobbyist helped kill a bill in the committee he vice-chairs (HB 2317). The bill in question would of required his ex-employer to acquire further permits from the state corporation commission after they installed “eyesore” power lines through low-income Wichita neighborhoods. Furthermore, according to the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission, Schreiber owns at least $5,000 in Westar Energy stock, if not much more. How is an ex-lobbyist with clear and substantial personal and financial ties to Westar allowed to preside over any bill or case involving them? At worst, it looks like he still takes orders from them, at best it is a glaring conflict of interest.
This is just one example, but Schreiber and others like him, beneficiaries of the lobbyist-to-politician “revolving door” have taken advantage of the uneven playing field for decades. As an active citizen, you only have the power of your vote to end this corruption. End it by voting Schreiber and corporate politicians like him out of office.
