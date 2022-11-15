So many clubs and organizations in our schools and communities are often overlooked and underappreciated. One of those organizations is Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, otherwise known as FCCLA. This is a national organization with over 199,000 members that has been created to promote personal growth, leadership development, life skills, community service, and career preparation.
One chapter out of 3,500 across the country is located at Northern Heights High School. This chapter is heavily focused on giving back to their community. In recent years they have done various service projects. Annually, you can find chapter members ringing bells for the Salvation Army during Christmas. You may also find them buying or wrapping presents for a family in their community. In recent years, members have taken on projects such as Avery’s Adventure where they raised almost $3,000 for a local girl to get a service dog. While many may not know about FCCLA, chapters like this have been able to greatly influence their communities in a positive way.
FCCLA has made a positive impact, not only on each chapter’s community but also on the students involved. As students, the majority of these national members have a 3.0 GPA or higher and over 70% take advanced courses in their local high schools. Northern Heights FCCLA member, Addisyn Hinrichs, said, “To me, FCCLA means going outside of my comfort zone, becoming a better leader, and expanding my learning.” Addisyn has truly grown in each of these areas this past year and she contributes this development to FCCLA. This is just one example of many showing the positive impact FCCLA has had on its members.
FCCLA has helped members develop skills through different competitive events such as the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events. STAR Events are very competitive events in the FCCLA community. Northern Heights has had multiple achievements through STAR events, especially in recent years. In the past three years, Northern Heights has sent 11 STAR events to the National Level. This past year Bethany DeDonder competed in a Job Interview achieving 5th overall in the Nation. Piper Hall and Taylor Pringle also competed at Nationals with their event Chapter in Review Portfolio receiving the highest award in FCCLA as a 1st place national winner.
Even though FCCLA is not a well-known organization, especially in rural communities, it has had a big impact on its members. FCCLA has helped members not only with career and life preparation but also with personal growth and development. It has created a positive influence on many members by granting them the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life necessary in both the home and workplace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.