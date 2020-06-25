Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.