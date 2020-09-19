Visitors to the Emporia Farmers Market left carrying more than the usual finds, Wednesday evening, as the Emporia Lions Club continued a longstanding tradition.
The Lions Club, currently celebrating its 99th anniversary as a service organization in Emporia, once again handed out redbud trees — a legacy in the organization.
“This is a legacy for the Lions Club. We’ve done it several times over the history of the club,” said President Cole Cassity. “This is the 99th year as a club here in Emporia. To mark the 99th year event, we’re bringing it back and doing the trees this year.”
In 1926, William Allen White wrote an editorial for the Emporia Gazette. He wanted redbud trees to be placed in every front yard and street in Emporia, Lions Club member Gary Post said.
The Emporia Lions Club took up the challenge in 1939 and has been doing it ever since.
“So, the idea was like the cherry trees in Washington [state], they wanted Emporia to be the redbud capital of the world,” Post said. “We’ve given away over 10,000 trees in that 80 something years — 750 [trees] this year for our 99th. Next year we’ll celebrate our 100th and we’re going to do this again with 750. Then … three years from now we’re going to do it again.”
Redbud trees are native to North America and during the spring the leaves turn pink. Kansas State University farms the redbud trees and gives them to the Lions Club around the end of summer.
“It just depends on how the season is. We were actually supposed to get them last month, but the way the season was this year they were running a little behind,” Cassity said. “We’re kind of at the mercy of the weather.”
Around the farmers market, visitors would be seen carrying the small trees while they shop.
“I like how pretty they are when they bloom,” Allison Cogbill, who took home one of the trees, said. “They are bright pink [in the spring] and I’m excited to see it bloom in the future.”
Cogbill shared that this was her first time getting a redbud tree. She wants to plant the tree in her front yard. In the future, she wants to take her kids to the farmers market to receive more redbud trees from the Lions Club.
“I think that would be something fun to go do with my kids in the future and have them help plant [the trees] at our house,” she said.
When The Gazette spoke with the Lions Club, trees were running low.
“We’re doing it tonight until they’re gone. Then, we will come back on Saturday and come back next Wednesday if we still have some,” Cassity said. “They’re going pretty fast, so most likely it’ll just be tonight. Next year we’ll do the same thing.”
By the end of the first hour, the trees were gone.
Lyon County 4-Hers also worked with the Emporia Lions Club to distribute more redbud trees.
“We have three different 4-H groups that came and picked up some trees for each of their groups to give out,” he said. “We kind of have a close relationship with the 4-H.”
Cassity shared that the Emporia Lions Club has worked a lot with 4-H over the years. Every year they donate to help the 4-H challenge. He also shared that the Club has a Cleve Cook committee, to memorialize an old member of the club. The committee has a fund to use for agriculture and 4-H, and funds from the Cleve Cook Foundation were used to purchase the trees this year.
Cook was a big fan of the Emporia Farmers Market.
The Lions Club’s main fundraiser, a biscuits and gravy breakfast, is slated for March 2021. With anticipation of the ongoing novel coronavirus to extend next year, they are still working out the details.
Follow the Lions Club @emporialionsclub and 4-H @Kansas4H on Facebook to stay up to date with information from both organizations.
