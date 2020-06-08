Madgel Marie Beagel, 94, passed
away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Life
Care Center in Burlington, Kansas.
She was born Madgel Marie Knight
on February 27, 1926 in Lebo, Kansas
the daughter of Charles A. and Violet R.
Knight. She attended Lebo High School
and graduated with the Class of 1943.
Madgel moved to Craig County
with her parents where she met Robert Bartley. They were
joined in marriage on June 1, 1945. Robert would precede
her in death on January 13, 1971.
Madgel, then married Frank Beagel on March 7, 1975.
He also preceded her in death on November 13, 2001.
Madgel worked at Crawford Mfg. Company from
1958 until 1971. She then went to work for Emporia State
University Dining Service from 1973 until retiring in 1988.
She was a member of the Lebo United Methodist Church,
the Lebo American Legion #323 Auxiliary as well as the
V.F.W. Post 1980 Auxiliary.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her
daughter, Shauna M. (Steve) Teeter of Quapaw, Oklahoma;
sons, Jackie D. Bartley and wife Marion of Lebo and Charles
D. Bartley and wife Juanita of Lebo; a step daughter, Jean
Giron of Montrose, Colorado; eighteen grandchildren;
thirty two great-grandchildren and eight great-greatgrandchildren.
Throughout her life she was faced with
the loss of her previously mentioned husbands, Robert
and Frank; a daughter, Nancy Hawkins; two sons, Robert
L. Bartley and Gurney “Jerry” Bartley; a sister, Jo Anne
Robinson; a brother, Charles Richard Knight and a grandson,
Glenn R. Hawkins.
Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at
the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Cremation will
follow services with inurnment at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo.
The family will receive friends at 3:00 pm till service time on
Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may
be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Shriners
Hospital for Children and sent in care of the funeral home
at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be
expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.