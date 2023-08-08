Water service is slowly being restored to central Emporia after a water main broke Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Emporia reported the water main break at the intersection of W. Ninth Avenue and West Street just before 3 p.m. Crews were on site for several hours fixing the break.
The intersection remained closed. City communications manager Christine Torrens said it would remain closed throughout the evening.
