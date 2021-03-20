I spent the first part of my adult life generally supporting Republican candidates. I felt conservative on fiscal issues, but more liberal on social ones. This was a time of mouthpieces at either end of the spectrum occupying the media’s attention while members from both houses and from either side of the aisles worked together to take care of the American people through compromise.
Government worked and our democracy thrived.
Beginning with President Reagan (who I voted for twice), that began to change. By the 2008 election, my growing discontent with the Republican Party and its increasingly cruel and nationalist messaging, I voted for my first Democratic presidential candidate. Though I had tremendous respect for John McCain and his tortured service to our country, his choice of Sarah Palin along with his support of GOP dogma on school vouchers sealed the deal for me.
I voted for Barack Obama twice, and for Hillary Clinton in 2016 as the Republican party continued to become more antithetical to my values. Under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader during much of this time, Republicans made it clear that they cared only about gaining political power for its own sake.
Power has always driven politicians, even those with the most noble of intentions. Without it, no meaningful change occurs. Members of the Republican Party understand this all too well, having wielded power with increasing malevolence since the 1980s. McConnell, now Senate Minority Leader, and Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, have reached a point where demographics and political will have turned against their vision of a de facto Puritanical oligarchy where corporate donors vacuum up increasingly larger shares of the nation’s capital.
So what are Republicans to do? Work with moderates and progressives to find common ground in service to the country? Engage in self-reflection and recognize that draconian labor laws combined with sweetheart tax laws, both designed to benefit the elite few, are unsustainable over the long run? Recognize that social scare tactics over guns or wedding cakes or bathrooms play to an increasingly smaller, though ever-more rabid crowd and adopt more inclusive positions on social issues?
No.
Instead, under the banner of Trumpism, these two men have led their party in a direct challenge to democracy just as much a threat to our country as the naked aggression of January 6th. Confident in the support of an ultra-conservative Supreme Court, they have turned their political power against the very institutions of our government so critical in this time of extreme duress, first trying to dismantle them from the inside during the Trump Administration, and now by direct attack from outside through the disenfranchisement of minority voters.
Even today, after all of the former president’s lawsuits have been dismissed by conservative courts across the land, Republican members of Congress refuse to acknowledge the election results, actively working to disenfranchise voters through aggressive voter suppression laws aimed squarely at minorities and young people on college campuses, and continue to resist efforts to eliminate gerrymandering through non-partisan redistricting commissions that have proven effective in both red and blue states.
Even the threat of a pandemic hasn’t moved the Republican Party to take action to protect all Americans. The governors of Texas and Mississippi, both states with large minority populations, have thrown the doors wide open for Covid-19 by eliminating mask mandates and business restrictions. The virus, which has wreaked havoc among minority and impoverished communities, and at one time lent justification for more in-home access to the ballot in many states, now serves to reduce the number of voters through its tragic toll.
Donald Trump, whose repeated calls for action led to the attempted coup in January, stood to become the authoritarian leader of our nation supported by radical militias and Republican politicians willing to sell their souls to the Devil in order to cling to the power they could not and will not win through free and fair elections.
Georgia, which took a dramatic turn in the last election by voting for Joe Biden and electing two Democratic senators, just passed voter suppression laws that defy explanation, including one making it criminal to provide food, drink, or seating for people in line to vote. Given the willingness of Republican state and county leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Rathensperger, to close polling locations primarily serving minorities, thus forcing voters to stand in lines for hours in the middle of a pandemic, the intent of these laws becomes clear. No cry of fraud, which has repeatedly been debunked even by Kemp himself, justifies such measures.
But these voter suppression laws do prove that Republicans know they do not represent the majority of Americans or their views. Like a cornered animal, they lash out at their perceived enemy, American democracy.
So what about the Republicans who still believe in democracy? They do exist. Governors Mike Dewine of Ohio and Larry Hogan of Maryland have led their states well despite attacks from the right. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois refuse to participate in the anti-democracy movement, even calling on moderate Republicans to stand against Trumpists. But can they succeed in turning around those who zealously cling to their guns, their cakes, and their bathroom?
No.
It is time for the majority to rule in America. This means calls for bipartisanship coming from Republicans must be met with opportunities for them to compromise in order to pass needed legislation supported by the majority of Americans. This means news agencies may no longer give equal credence to both sides in an effort to appear neutral, but must call out anti-democratic attacks on our institutions for what they are, un-American power grabs.
It means it’s time for us to wake up from our delusion that fealty to one man will make us great again.
