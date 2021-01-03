The Emporia State men’s basketball team enjoyed its largest margin of victory in an MIAA matchup since 2007 Saturday at White Auditorium, using an opening 17-2 run to coast by the Newman Jets, 76-42.
Jets players combined to shoot an abysmal 1-14 through the game’s first eight minutes (en route to a 14-60 shooting mark, overall), cashing in on their first three-pointer of the day at the 11:14 mark in the first half to bring the deficit to 17-5.
“Tonight, we were able to work on our 3-2 zone defense which allows us to extend and cover the arc really well,” said ESU Head Coach Craig Doty after the game. “Newman was a team shooting towards the top of the MIAA from behind the arc coming into the game — they were shooting about 40% from three — and we held them to 15%. So, we’re defending the arc well and we’re using our length a lot better on the perimeter and with our bigs that switch off on the guards.”
The Jets creeped back within seven points with just under seven minutes remaining until the break after a pair of makes from the charity stripe, but another 11-0 run by the Hornets would serve to dash any of Newman’s comeback hopes.
A three-pointer from Hornet sophomore forward Ben Smith served to extend the ESU lead to as many as 18 before a late Newman tip-in sent the squads into the locker room with the score reading 38-23.
A 7-0 run orchestrated by senior guard Jumah’Ri Turner out of the break extended the Hornets’ advantage to 20 points just under two minutes into the second half, allowing ESU to receive sustained minutes from its bench players in the next 18 minutes.
Another 14-0 run would see the Hornets doubling up the Jets, as a three-point swish from senior forward Dallas Bailey set the scoreboard at 70-35 with just over five minutes remaining.
In total, Emporia State’s bench combined to outscore the Jets by a 35-5 mark, with all 12 participating Hornets recording at least a single point, rebound or assist on the night.
“I’ve said it before, but this is something that we’ve signed up for, and we understand — especially at times like this with COVID being around — that we could get shut down any day,” Turner said. “So, every game is a great opportunity, and we really want to come out and compete [from the opening whistle].”
Turner led Emporia State with 21 points on 9-15 shooting from the floor and was aided by another career-high performance from sophomore forward Gage McGuire, who finished with 15 points (5-9 shooting) after recording four through the game’s first 20 minutes.
“Coach Doty is a guy that expects a lot out of us,” McGuire said. “He came into the locker room after the game and told us that it was a good win, but that we shouldn’t be satisfied. He knows, and we all know, that we could’ve won the game by a lot more if we just cleaned up a few things. So, we’re gonna work on those and come out even stronger on Monday.”
Emporia State (5-1) was back in action Monday with a road matchup at Rogers State.
