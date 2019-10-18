While the Emporia State football team has struggled to find consistency with its offensive attack in recent weeks, head coach Garin Higgins hasn’t been concerned as much with the defenses that his team has faced.
That being fact even though the Hornets have opposed four of the top six scoring defenses in the MIAA entering Saturday’s tilt with Central Missouri. The Mules would make five and, well, the ESU offense faces its own defense, to a degree, on a daily basis.
To Higgins, a former quarterback, that doesn’t stand out much. He’s far more focused on getting his own players to find some footing and helping return the program to its winning ways.
Yet, at least for one more week, the task won’t be presented with an easy fix.
“They don’t have a weakness,” Higgins said of UCM. “They’re very (versatile) in the things that they’re doing. That’s going to be a challenge in itself. For us, right now where we’re at, we’re just continuing to work on us, being able to execute the things that we’re doing, not only effectively, but also at a consistent level.”
That lack of consistency is what has plagued the Hornets through each of their losses. Against Nebraska-Kearney, the ESU offense put up 21 points in a stretch of seven-plus minutes but did little aside from that. In a loss at Pittsburg State, ESU didn’t move the ball regularly, but enough to have a lead early in the fourth quarter before turnovers proved lethal.
In last week’s 19-3 loss at Fort Hays State, ESU only had one drive in the first half last longer than three plays. And though things picked up in the second half, not nearly enough to reach the end zone.
“We just weren’t moving the ball down the field at all,” sophomore receiver Dexton Swineheart said. “I feel like ... this week we’ll be able to get the ball out more and put up more points.”
The Lyndon native has been one of the few offensive highlights over much of the season to date, leading the team in receiving yards, sitting second in yards-per-game and third in receptions.
“I feel like I’m getting better,’ Swinehart said. “I’m starting to feel more comfortable, I’m still getting in the flow of the offense but it’s coming along good.”
ESU won the battle with the Mules a year ago, but they were missing their most lethal weapon at the time, quarterback Brook Bolles.
This season, UCM tops the conference in scoring, with Bolles leading the MIAA in passing touchdowns (24) and standing second in yards per game. The Mules carry two of the top five receivers, yardage-wise, while Devante Turner is the conference’s third leading rusher.
That boils down to a well-rounded and potent attack.
“They have a really good offense this year, statistically speaking,” senior defensive lineman Parker Bass said. “We’re just really taking pride in our job (as defenders) on any given play. Each one of us has a specific job that we need to do. If we can all do our job as hard as we can ... I think it’s going to be a really good day.”
Kickoff between Emporia State and Central Missouri is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jones Field at Welch Stadium.
