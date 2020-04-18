While increased attention has rightfully been given to the realm of physical health care over the past few weeks, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham has been encouraging community members to keep mindful of their emotional and mental condition, as well.
This week, The Gazette reached out for an interview, covering topics relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on CrossWinds, its staff and clients. Below are relevant excerpts from the conversation:
Q Is the pandemic having a noticeable effect on suicide rates/attempts nationally? Locally?
A “In reading different articles and browsing key websites, it looks like crisis text lines and suicide-related calls have greatly increased. I have heard that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) has seen a huge increase in calls, the national crisis text line has doubled its normal volume and 911 calls in some areas have increased over 20 percent in the last 10 days.
“At CrossWinds, our staff have reported an increase in clients reporting to them suicidal thoughts as well as some attempts. This is very concerning for our loved ones, neighbors and communities. When we look at risk factors, a key factor is unemployment. One in three people who die by suicide are unemployed at the time of their deaths. Other risk factors are trauma, previous attempts and a history of mental illness.
“We know that currently 19.1 people in every 100,000 people are dying by suicide; on average 129 people per day. And for every suicide, there are at least 20 attempts. Given our current COVID-19 circumstance, we must all be paying attention and encouraging people to take care of their mental health and wellness. We need to be noticing changes in those around us and in ourselves, if possible. We need to be willing to ask if someone is OK and to offer support. We need to encourage support and resources, even if it’s outside of our comfort zones.”
Q How has the pandemic affected intake at your offices? What precautions has CrossWinds been taking in order to make it safe for clients and staff during this time?
A “On March 23, we directed the majority of our staff to work from home through the use of televideo and telephonic means. We utilize a subscription to Zoom that is HIPPA compliant and allows for the provider to control who is able to ‘enter’ the room or not. So, despite the concerns in the media right now about Zoom, we continue to offer secure and confidential services.
“We felt it was important to pay attention to the stay-at-home orders, as well as the social distancing of groups of 10 or less. In order to protect our staff we felt the best move was to ask them all to work from home. We know that we need our staff healthy to take care of the people we serve. We have about 5-10 individuals who are in the office most days, but they are closely monitoring any symptoms, working in individual spaces and maintaining their distance when around others.
“This created a lot of changes in our processes and required a lot of communication to the seven counties that we serve. At this time, the majority of our services that we have provided in the past are occurring: the medication clinic, therapy services, emergency services, case management, peer support, psycho-social groups for kids and adults, parent support and children’s waiver services, medication monitoring and our group home residence. We are not currently utilizing our crisis homes to maintain staff safety. The only services we are providing face-to-face are in our group home, medication monitoring, where we go to people’s homes to ensure medication compliance and safety, and injections. We are hoping to start incorporating attendant care services back in as well to provide another layer of support to our clients.
“We have seen a large decrease in our intakes, which we consider the first appointments for new clients, over the past three weeks. We would like to encourage people to call us to set up an appointment. We can get services started over the phone and walk you through how to utilize televideo or phone options.
“The reduction in new services doesn’t match the escalation we are seeing in calls to the national hotline and 911 centers. We know that this is a huge time of stress, anxiety and depression for people and we can help. Our providers are equipped with great intervention skills to help people with their wellness and healing. School counselors and personnel also continue to be supports for children during this time. All schools have been communicating with their students and their families and encouraging them to reach out with any concerns.
“We also can make differences individually; reach out to your loved ones, neighbors, co-workers and ask how they are doing and have a chat. Kind gestures and words can go a long way.”
Q What resources should people be especially aware of/using at this time? Is there anything people have been missing out on that may be helpful?
A “There are so many resources available right now for people. You can connect to all of your support online through websites and Facebook: CrossWinds, schools, public health, United Way, the 911 communication centers, law enforcement; I have seen so many excellent posts full of resources, activities and ways to connect with others.
“One major resource at CrossWinds that we want people to be aware of is our Mental Health COVID-19 Hotline. This hotline is intended for anyone to call who may be experiencing mental health symptoms due to COVID. Our staff will listen to your symptoms and concerns and provide you with information of how trauma, stress, etc. impacts our bodies, minds and emotions and will provide interventions and ideas to help you deal with whatever it is you are struggling with. They will offer resources that could be beneficial and, if needed, will help set up services at CrossWinds for you.
“This line is not intended for crisis or emergency calls. Those should still be directed to our customer service personnel that continue to answer calls coming into our buildings (1-800-279-3645 or 620-343-2211). We offer psychiatric emergency care 24-7, so please don’t hesitate to call if you are having thoughts of suicide.”
Q Any specific requirements for people seeking service/treatment?
A “People absolutely can access our services through the use of our mental health COVID hotline or requesting services. We are taking new clients and have providers ready to help those that call.
“Being a Community Mental Health Center allows us to take all insurances as well as offer a sliding-scale fee system for those without insurance. We also have an internship program that allows therapy services to be conducted for free for those without insurance. If you have questions, please reach out and let us answer them and figure out the best option for you.
“We also have lots of information on our website at www.crosswindsks.org that will explain the intake process, payment options and will allow you to request services.”
Q As the news and day-to-day struggles surrounding the pandemic can be a major source of anxiety for some, what tips would you recommend for managing time in healthy ways or creating healthy schedules while stay-at-home orders are active?
A “I think the major thing about the pandemic is the loss of a sense of control of our environment and lives in general. We are used to being able to go where we want, be around who we want and dictate our schedules. It is just plain hard to not have those options and very little or no ability to change that, or even know when things will start changing back to what they were. We like to be in control and when we aren’t, we tend to respond in negative ways: stress, irritability, moodiness, anger, etc.
“I encourage everyone to focus on what you can control. Follow the routine you can, get some exercise, talk to your social supports, eat well, drink water and get your sleep. Find a new hobby or activity that makes you smile and feel good. Give grace to those around you. We can get through this. We will get through this. Please call us with any questions and to start the conversation. We are here to help.”
