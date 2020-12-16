Wanting to bring some holiday cheer in a safe manner, Miles Shirk has organized a variety show to do just that this weekend.
The Emporia Community Christmas Special will premiere on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. The special will feature 14 performances, 10 educators from Emporia Public Schools reading Christmas poems and 19 local businesses giving seasonal greetings.
“2020 was a year where we are all in need of a little bit of Christmas cheer and music has always done that for me,” Shirk said. “Especially Christmas music around this time of the year.”
To Shirk, music is a means of communication. Performers pour their heart and soul into songs created and performed, “when you listen to music, you really listen to the outpour of someone’s heart and I really think you see that idea in a lot of [the Special’s] performances,” he said.
Shirk said he always thought that it would be cool to have a local community Christmas special, similar to what celebrities do around the holidays. He figured now was a good time to do something to make the holidays merry and bright, when the world seems somber and dark due to the ongoing novel coronavirus.
“I did not actively pursue a whole bunch of people,” Shirk said. “I made a Facebook post requesting some people to send me a video of them singing a Christmas song of some kind — and I had a lot of responses to that. I think people like me are eager to spread a little Christmas cheer and thought that might be a good way.”
Most of the performers are close friends or acquaintances of Shirk. Only one performer is someone he has not met prior to the event. However, everyone participating is eager to spread cheer, love and joy of Christmas.
Shirk explained that you can see the heart in every performance and their love for music and the holidays. There will be a variety of classic Christmas songs performed, like “Joy to the World”, “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Jingle Bells.”
Some local talent will be singing and performing on the Christmas special are:
Ashley Welsh
Julia Lissette Burt
Riley Day
Callie Medrano
Jose L. Feliciano Jr.
Jacque Ambrose and her daughter, Edie
Orion Turner
Katie Urban and Monica Lee Jamison
Local educators will participate in a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and Clement Clark Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
“It all comes together very, very beautifully due to the efforts of everybody involved,” Shirk said.
Shirk said he is not a professional videographer, so the special is not a professional video quality production like you would see on TV.
“It is just a group of people who come together that share the same goal of wanting to spread Christmas cheer to create a music event,” he said.
This is the first time Shirk has organized an event like this. When he started the project, he did not anticipate many people to click “going” or “interested” on the Facebook event page.
“I am thrilled to see how many people were interested in; I have over 200 people interested in the event,” he said.
Shirk created a timed post to when the video will premiere on the Facebook page. He explained that the community can select “get reminder” to remind viewers to watch the video when it is posted. He understands that the holidays can be stressful, so viewers will also have the opportunity to watch the video whenever.
“Yeah, and that just speaks to the generosity of the Emporia people ... we desire to be a tight knit community, and we are a tight knit community, but in a time where we all pretty much feel separate because of pandemic fears or something else,” Shirk said. “Something like this is exciting; it is a way to be together while we are not together in hopes that we will all be together again.”
Shirk said that he is really excited for everything they have planned.
Visit the Facebook page to get reminders of the premiere at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at https://www.facebook.com/EmporiaChristmasSpecial/?ref=page_internal.
I wonder how many consecutive years the Christmas program aka "seasonal celebration" went before 2020?
