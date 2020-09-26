Wiggs, Susan. Lost and Found Bookshop. Harper Collins, 9780062914095. $27.99
Natalie landed a million-dollar account at her job in the wine industry earning her a promotion, which is being celebrated at a reception in her honor. Hating to be the center of attention and not loving her chosen career, she is wishing that her mother and boyfriend, Rick, were there to celebrate with her. Rick, a pilot, has a test-flight to do and she has been trying to reach her mother to find out why she has been delayed. Just as she is feeling alone and questioning her personal, work, and love life choices and future directions; tragedy strikes. In the wake of her mother’s death, Natalie inherits her mother’s financially struggling bookstore and her grandfather, Andrew, who lived with her mother and whose health has been declining recently.
Temporarily moving home to take care of things, Natalie believes that the only way out is to close the bookstore, move her beloved Grandy into assisted living, and sell the historic building that was her childhood home and home to the bookstore. However, one person stands in her way, her grandfather who is the sole owner of the building and refuses to sell.
Determined to move ahead, Natalie hires a contractor, Peach Gallagher, to assist her in fixing up the building. As Peach fixes one thing, he uncovers other issues that need to be addressed, including secrets hidden in the walls of the historic building. As Natalie runs the bookstore with the help of her mother’s employees, she rediscovers her love of books and helping customers find just the right book for them. With the help of Peach’s daughter, Dorothy, Natalie connects with best-selling and handsome author, Trevor Dashwood, who takes an interest in the bookstore, and Natalie.
Throughout her life, books have provided an escape, a way to travel to far away places, and according to her mother, an answer to life’s challenges and problems. This time, will there be a book to help advise Natalie? Will she find a way to save the bookstore? What secrets will Natalie discover not only in the building, but also in her life? Ultimately, will Natalie find the security, happiness, love, and the life that she desires?
In this novel, Susan Wiggs presents story about the love of family and finding happiness not only in the moment, but in your life. Wiggs is a best-selling author who has written many other works including Family Tree and The Oysterville Sewing Circle. For more information, check out her website at https://www.susanwiggs.com/.
This summer I have been reading a lot of historical novels based in World War II and this romantic novel was a nice change. I thoroughly enjoyed this book and plan to checkout other works by this author. For a light read, I highly recommend that you stop by the library for The Lost and Found Bookshop.
