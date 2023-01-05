The Southern Lyon County USD 252 Board of Education has announced a swift timeline to hire a new superintendent.
According to a written release from board president Emily Darbyshire, the board is working with the Kansas Association of School Boards to identify quality candidates following the retirement of Michael Argabright, who is set to retire on June 30.
The board plans to meet on Feb. 2 and 17 in order to identify the “desired superintendent characteristics” and hear a report from the KASB screening committee.
An interview schedule will be announced Feb. 21.
Finalists will be announced prior to each interview between Feb. 21 - March 1, with the board holding a special meeting to select a new superintendent after interviews are completed.
