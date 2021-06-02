Emporia - Johnnie Ray Voiers, 66, of Emporia, Kansas passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. Johnnie was born November 14, 1954 in Beckley, West Virginia the son of Ray and Reba (Fazel) Voiers. He grew up in a coal mining family in Beckley and at the age of seventeen, Johnnie enlisted in the United States Army. He was a truck driver in the Transportation Department and was stationed at Ft. Riley in Junction City, Kansas. This is where he would make Kansas his home and after his military service, Johnnie would continue to drive trucks over-the road for various trucking companies for over thirty-three years, retiring officially in 2012.
On May 25, 1980, Johnnie was united in marriage to Sally J. Poertner in Vassar, Kansas at the Zion Lutheran Church. They shared ten years of marriage before Sally passed away on April 6, 1990.
Johnnie married Amy Edwards on January 6, 1995 in Ottawa KS. They later divorced.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally J. Voiers; daughter, Sara Rae Voiers (2014); two brothers, Roger Hollingsworth and Joey Voiers; and one sister, Terry Hollingsworth.
Johnnie is survived by three daughters, Melissa Ann Graves (Darin) of Ottawa, Kansas, Annie Marie Seel (Chad) of Topeka, Kansas and Jonnie Rae Voiers (Kurt Kitselman) of Lyndon, Kansas; three sons, Ray Anthony Voiers of Emporia, Kansas, Carl Adam Voiers (Jamie Glenn) of Lyndon, Kansas and Mark Alan Voiers (Alexandra Schubert) of Emporia, Kansas; 22 grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, Whitney, Stevie Ray, Gavin, Brayden, Madison, Anthony, Xavier, Adalynn, Natalie, Gemma, Boston, Taylor, Jaedyn, Dominic, Kiera, Tristan, Alley, Trisha, Bella and Chloe; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation with family will be held from 5-7:00 P.M. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon, Kansas. A private family inurnment at the Lyndon Cemetery will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and sent to Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, Kansas 66451. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.feltnerfuneralhome.com.
