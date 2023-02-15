Lyon County may be close to an agreement with a private entity for animal control services, Sheriff Jeff Cope told city and county commissioners Wednesday afternoon during a joint luncheon.
Cope said he was not yet able to disclose who the private entity was, but said he expected a contract to come through to the Lyon County Commission in the coming week.
"We would be able to address the quarantine issues for animal bites, vicious animals, court orders and things like that," Cope said.
Cope's announcement comes as talks between the county and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills — which has operated the Emporia Animal Shelter since 2015 — have faltered, meaning no agreement was reached on contract renewals.
Cope told The Gazette earlier this month that the shelter agreed to extend the county’s current contract for a period of two months, pushing off the expiration date of Jan. 27.
“Talks continue,” he told The Gazette Thursday. “The Emporia Animal Shelter agreed to extend the current agreement for two months. We are able to quarantine animals there but they will not accept animals at large.”
Cope said at that time that the county has not had the capacity to bring in at large animals to the shelter since October.
The contract revolves around a state requirement for housing quarantined animals. The Kansas rabies control law states that dogs or cats suspected of biting humans must be isolated for 10 days — or as determined by the local health officer. The Humane Society of the Flint Hills, which has operated the Emporia Animal Shelter since 2015, fulfilled that role for Lyon County.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille previously told The Gazette that the county accounted for a large number of intakes, but a relatively small share of funding for the Emporia Animal Shelter. While the county does not disburse a yearly appropriation to the shelter, it does pay a fee of $10 per animal per day for up to three days during mandatory quarantine holds.
Achille said no response has been given to a “good faith alteration” offered to the county last month. That alteration offered two quarantine court-hold kennels and a financial support increase.
“There has yet to be any communication in the form of an update from the county on the last offer we presented the third week of January,” she said at the time. “Here at the shelter, we are continuing on with animals and business as usual. Limbo with the county has become a norm, unfortunately.”
Cope said Wednesday that he was unsure what the county's disagreement to the "good faith alteration" was.
"The one meeting I was in, we agreed to what they were requesting and something fell through afterwards," he said. "I wasn't involved in any other meetings. I think it's probably best at this time that we find another solution."
