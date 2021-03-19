Sixteen new cases since Wednesday bring Lyon County Public Health's active case load up to 41, Friday afternoon. Eight recoveries were also reported.
Overall, 4,147 positives have been reported since March 2020 including 4,023 recoveries and 83 deaths. One death was pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Five people are currently hospitalized.
The health department opened up self-scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday and, according to Flint Hills Community Health Center Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby, the response has been steady. Scheduling for Friday's clinic had been filling up throughout the week.
The next public COVID-19 clinic is scheduled for Thursday, March 25. Scheduling is now open at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
Ogleby said people "shouldn't procrastinate" when it comes to scheduling appointments.
Those in Phases 3 and 4 are eligible for next week's clinic. That includes anyone that has a medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19, and everybody who works outside of their home.
With this move, individuals between ages 16 and 64 with a preexisting medical condition and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure will be eligible for vaccination beginning Monday, March 22. Other people in previous phases can still get vaccinated.
