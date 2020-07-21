After postponing the event to September, the Emporia Main Street Board of Directors have officially canceled The Taste.
The announcement was made Tuesday.
The event, originally scheduled for April 4, was postponed to Sept. 26 as the community grappled with the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"There was no way we felt like we could put the quality of people required to make that event work in an in-door location and make that safe for everyone involved," said Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street. "We went through in fine detail [of research] and just didn't think we could do The Taste justice."
Any tickets purchased can be rolled onto The Taste 2021 next Spring, however, there is no date set yet.
There will be a return time frame before The Taste 2021 event if you decide to roll your tickets to the new date but cannot attend.
"There may be people questioning our other events or activities this fall or winter," Woods said. "We do the same level of research for all the different activities... we just have to go through it on a case by case basis."
If you would like a refund on your tickets, you can drop the physical tickets off at Emporia Main Street, 727 Commercial St., between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. If you purchased tickets electronically, email the office at main.street@emporia-kansas.gov and you will be refunded through the electronic system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.