On the back of a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Damon Redeker, the Eagles squeaked by Lyndon Friday to advance to the 1A state championship game. The victory sends undefeated Olpe on to face Oakley (10-2) for the state title on Nov. 28 for an 1 p.m. kick off at Fort Hays State. Saturday’s game will mark Olpe’s first state championship game appearance since 2018 as the Eagles chase their second state title in program history and first since 2014.
Unlike its previous meeting this season, when Olpe came from behind to defeat Lyndon 13-7 on Sept. 18, the Eagles came out on the front in the state semifinal on Friday night. Redeker put Olpe on the board less two minutes after the opening kick, connecting with Gabe Castillo for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Redeker doubled the advantage in the early seconds of the second quarter when he completed a one-yard touchdown run.
The pair of touchdowns gave Olpe a 14-0 advantage and the only points they’d need, but Lyndon fought back. Tigers quarterback Darian Massey pulled Lyndon within a score just before halftime with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Edington, sending the Tigers into the locker room trailing 14-6 after a missed extra point.
Olpe’s defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the state over the course of the 2020 season, held strong in the second half. Massey’s one-yard touchdown run with three minutes remaining in the third quarter brought Lyndon closer, but the Eagles defense held off the Tigers on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt to maintain a 14-12 lead. And when Lyndon drove into Olpe territory with just under two minutes to play to set up a 25-yard, go-ahead field goal, the Eagles pounced on a botched snap to seal their trip to the title game in Hays.
With the win, the Eagles are now headed to their second state championship game in three seasons. Oakley arrives to the championship matchup in the wake of wins over Sedgwick and Smith Center in recent weeks before their 9-0 sub-state win over Inman on Friday night. Following the tight win over Lyndon, the only team that’s given Olpe a close game all season, Chris Schmidt’s Eagles now stand one win away for the second state title in program history.
Early deficit buries Madison
For a second straight season, the undefeated Bulldogs were beaten in the state semifinal, this time falling to Little River, 48-24. Quarterback Casey Helm threw for 103 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Engle found 89 yards and the end zone on the ground, but Little River jumped out to a 28-0 lead that Madison simply couldn’t overcome. Little River advances now to take on Leoti-Wichita County in the 8-man DI state championship game.
Little River pounced on the Bulldogs from the start Friday night, opening a 12-0 lead on a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jayden Garrison, who would finish with six total rushing scores on the night. And as the visitors poured in the points, the typically potent Madison offense fell silent, and the Bulldogs trailed 28-0 by the time Brome Rayburn found the end zone to put Madison on the board early in the third quarter.
Helm found Rayburn for his passing touchdown and Engle ran in a 29-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, but by that point, Little River had already scored 48 points and had the game on ice. After burying last year’s demons a week ago, topping a Canton-Glava team which knocked the Bulldogs out at sub-state in 2019, Madison once again came up short with a trip to the state championship on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.