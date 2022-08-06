Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Police Department currently has two full-time officers that volunteer for additional shifts as part time animal control officers who respond to the increase in animal related concerns among community members.
The city of Emporia is currently hiring for a full time Animal Control Officer. This position would effectively and compassionately use the tools of education and enforcement to protect community members from at large animals, rescue animals from cruelty situations and assure that animals are begin provided the proper and humane care.
Qualifications for this position include a high school diploma or equivalent and US work authorization. Applicants should also posses a willingness to follow ordinances, maintain records, assist with the operation of the animal shelter and compassion and understanding for community concerns. Salary for this position ranges from $30,284.00 — $42,883.00.
While the City of Emporia has listed the animal control position on Indeed, applicants are encouraged to apply on the city website to complete all needed information for a required background check. Forward the completed application form to rmattas@emporiaks.gov.
For questions, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 620-343-4200.
