Carol J Cree

Carol was born August 25, 1931, in Big Bend, KS to the late parents Earl and Nellie Spencer.
Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Kenneth Cree. Also by her late brother, Howard; late sisters, Gwen, Gini, Marilyn.
She is survived by her daughters, Eleanor and Kay; sons, Frank, Jesse, Tim and stepson, Terry; and her sister, Eleanor. Carol had several nieces and nephews, 19 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and 50 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1600 E, 77th St. S., Haysville, KS 67060.
Graveside Service will be held at 12 PM Monday, February 20, 2023 at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 2000 Prairie St., Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.