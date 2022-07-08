Donald “Don” Lee Giddings of Emporia died July 7, 2022 at Life Care Center of Burlington. He was 80.
He served in the Navy.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Charter Funerals which has the arrangements.
