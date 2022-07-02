The second edition of Celebrities in Disguise returns to the Emporia Granada Theatre next week.
The event brings “The Masked Singer” to a local crowd.
“Celebrities in Disguise II: Return of the Masks” is raising money for Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention.
“The biggest thing about it is, it’s all for a great cause,” Tagan Trahoon, event coordinator, said. “Beacon for Hope is an organization that is near and dear to my heart, just for the services they provide to so many people. Suicide is a very serious issue in our communties all across the nation and if we can do anything to help them fight and to help them help others, we’re going to do it and we want to do it.”
Six local personalities, three women and three men, are selected to sing in front of a live audience. They are disguised head to toe and throughout the show the audience is given clues to help solve who’s who before different competitors are eliminated, Trahoon said.
“I love to watch people’s minds start to race,” he said. “Like ‘Oh I know that voice, I know who it is.’ It really tests your mind.”
If you are one of the first to figure out who a competitor is you will win a $20 gift card to any Emporia Main Street business. For those who are able to guess them at all, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of three grand prizes, including a package of goods from Twin Rivers Winery, a $150 gift card to Planet Sub and a $200 gift card to Gibby Cuts at Envi Salon.
Trahoon said the event encourages as much audience participation as possible. It’s meant to be fun and get people out of their homes to enjoy a night of doing something different, he said.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. To purchase tickets, visit emporiagranada.com or stop by the Box Office. All tickets are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.