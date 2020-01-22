The layoff has been little more than a month for senior Jessica Wayne.
Wednesday helped make it closer to being worth the wait.
After tearing her ACL on December 7, Wayne returned to the court for 15 minutes of time, helping on both ends of the court in a 93-64 victory over Newman.
Though she’s participated in some practices, it was her first game action since the injury.
“I was definitely nervous at the beginning,” said Wayne, who scored six points, dished three assists, grabbed two rebounds. “But my teammates encouraged me, they motivated me.”
Wayne started the game and opened the scoring with a 3-pointer less than a minute into play, igniting White Auditorium as well as her teammates.
“She just brings something to our team ... that I feel like gets us together on defense,” sophomore Karsen Schultz said. “It’s really good to have her back.”
Schultz and senior Mollie Mounsey flourished the most on the night as ESU collectively shot 47 percent from the floor. Schultz scored 17 points while Mounsey made six 3-pointers as part of a 22-point effort.
Percentage-wise, it was ESU’s third-best game of the season.
On the other end, ESU continued to work its defensive press, helping turn 20 turnovers, getting 13 steals as a unit, including a team-best three from Wayne.
“She’s not the same movement-wise, but her length and her experience enabled her to get three steals,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “She’s able to still ... get in there and get a couple rebounds. She doesn’t really get rattled, she’s pretty calm.”
Wynn said Wayne had been practicing in hopes of playing through the pain, but earlier in the week Wynn said if there was going to be a move made, it may as well be now.
“It’s remarkable, her being out there doing what she’s doing,” Wynn said. “I just give her a lot of credit for her toughness. She loves this team. To have her out there, it brings another (level of) confidence to our team.”
That was enough lift to push the Hornets to the lead for good just five minutes into the game. The next five minutes were spent stretching the lead to double-figures, where it stood firm for most of the final 30 minutes of the game.
It was a much-needed bounceback after the Lady Hornets suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season during their western road swing over the weekend.
“We had a tough weekend last weekend,” Wayne said. “It was just good to get into White, knock down shots — it was a good feeling.”
ESU improved to 13-4 overall and 6-2 in MIAA play and will host Central Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon.
NU 16 17 12 19 — 64
ESU 29 20 23 21 — 93
Newman (9-10, 4-6): Hawkins 2-5 1-2 5, Albers 3-4 0-0 8, White 2-4 2-3 6, Mack 1-2 1-1 3, Stewart 3-8 2-2 10, Potter 3-16 0-0 9, Mason-Vestal 3-4 3-4 9, George 3-5 2-2 8, Haney 0-2 0-0 0, Birnbaum 2-4 1-2 6, Meloy 0-1 0-0.
Emporia State (13-4, 6-2): Laudan 3-7 0-2 7, Handy 3-7 2-4 8, Jobe 3-12 4-4 10, Wayne 2-6 0-0 6, Mounsey 7-12 2-2 22, Sheats 4-9 0-0 11, Schultz 6-10 1-1 17, Gordon 2-3 2-2 8, Garcia Laffitte 2-2 0-0 4.
Three-pointers: NU 8-29 (Albers 2-2, White 0-1, Stewart 2-7, Potter 3-14, George 0-1, Haney 0-1, Birnbaum 1-2, Meloy 0-1; ESU 18-37 (Laudan 1-3, Handy 0-1, Jobe 0-5, Wayne 2-6, Mounsey 6-10, Sheats 3-3, Schultz 4-6, Gordon 2-3.
Rebounds: NU 38 (George 8), ESU 35 (Sheats 8); Assists: NU 18 (George 5), ESU 28 (Jobe 7)
