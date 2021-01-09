“The Less Dead,” By Denise Mina. Mulholland Books/Little, Brown and Co., 2020. $28
If the travelogues and photos are to be believed, Scotland is a magical country filled with historical buildings and spectacular scenery. Author Denise Mina, who lives in Glasgow, presents a different side of her hometown in “The Less Dead.”
The Glasgow in Mina’s latest book is a city with an underside that Dr. Margo Dunlop discovers after the death of her adoptive mother. On her own and secretly pregnant, Margo begins to worry about her family of origin. What is their medical history? Are there mental problems? Unable to answer these and other pressing questions, Margo goes in search of her roots.
The search leads her to a family tree she could never have imagined — and to a series of anonymous threatening letters. Unwilling to involve her estranged boyfriend and unable to talk with her brother, who is living in Saudi Arabia, Margo turns to adoption-agency staff to arrange a meeting with members of the family who relinquished her for adoption.
She is introduced to an aunt, who reveals that Margo’s mother is long dead. The aunt seems anxious about answering Margo’s questions, but she reveals that Margo’s teenage mother was a prostitute and the victim of a still-unsolved murder. The aunt, Nikki, is receiving those anonymous letters and Margo – who bears a remarkable resemblance to her dead mother – soon begins getting letters in the same distinctive handwriting, containing the same unsettling threats.
As she explores her birth family’s history, Margo steps into a world far different from the cozy family in which she grew up. Raised in relative privilege, Margo has always believed that police were her protectors. In her mother’s world, she learns, crimes are not always punished and victims do not always receive justice. The family believes that a police officer may have been responsible for her mother’s murder or, at least, that the police do not take such murders seriously.
Mina takes the title of her novel from this belief: that women who turn to prostitution are not fully alive, that their choices do not entitle them to the protections the rest of the world enjoys. But Margo’s exploration of her history introduces her to women whose choices reflect their desire to survive and to make life better for themselves and their children.
In the course of her novel, Mina introduces intriguing subplots. Her best friend is involved in a dangerous relationship with a man who threatens violence, a relationship the friend always vows to leave but cannot break away from. A writer from the tabloid press has written an expose of the murders of young prostitutes, basing his revelations on invented “facts,” with no concern that his recklessness might harm anyone.
Mina can be counted on to tell a story with sparks of humor and generous dollops of humanity, which has cemented her reputation as a writer of mysteries that surpass run-of-the-mill whodunnits. She does not disappoint in “The Less Dead,” a peek into Scottish life beyond the travelogues.
Denise Mina is on Facebook at deniseminabooks and on Twitter at @damedenisemina.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
