An Emporia man was killed after he struck a horse on South Highway 99 early Wednesday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Zachary Shafer, 28-year-old Corey Robinson was traveling southbound in a 2016 Ford Focus when he struck a horse in the 100 block of S. Hwy. 99. His vehicle left the road into the west ditch and struck a tree where it came to rest.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The horse was also killed.
Shafer said the sheriff’s office sent its condolences to Robinson’s family and friends.
The investigation is ongoing.
