Kinsey Miller continued to make her mark on the Emporia High bowling program on Thursday afternoon, placing first atop the girls standings in the Spartans’ home invitational.
It was her second victory in as many home competitions and didn’t come easily.
The Spartans collectively struggled in their early rounds, but Miller’s final game assured her of the top spot.
“Actually pushing through and shooting a 200 my last game, I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she said.
As a team, Emporia High placed third after bringing down 2,207 pins. Miller’s 681-series was almost 100 pins ahead of the next closest individual, while Lexi Adams was second with a 428-series and Anya Tollakson was third with a 376, the two finishing 12th and 15th overall.
On the boys side, Chase Swift had the lead spot, finishing seventh with a 644-series. The team also placed third, behind Seaman and Shawnee Heights.
The Vikings’ Sturgis Streeter was the lead scoring individual, rolling an 812.
It was the Spartans’ third varsity competition of the week and second in three days.
“We’re definitely exhausted ... and then Monday we go back to Manhattan but I think it’s showing what we need to work on as a team,” Miller said.
“We don’t (yet) have the stamina that we need, but hopefully we’re going to ... have what we need to get to state.”
