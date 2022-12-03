One of the world’s longest-running bands is coming to Emporia for a special Christmas concert.
Exile, a staple in the rock and country music scenes since the 1960s, will bring its Christmas show to the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.
“As far as we know, we’re one of the longest running bands in America, and maybe even in the world,” Marlon Hargis, one of the five original members of the band, told The Gazette this week. “We’re definitely proud of that.”
Exile has celebrated a number of successes over the years, including 11 no. 1 songs, three gold albums and more than 8 million records sold. The band has toured with acts including Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, The Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers and The Judds.
Their most successful hit, “Kiss You All Over,” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart in 1978, and has been featured in movies like “Happy Gilmore” and “Employee of the Month.”
In the early 1980s, the band started to focus on country music and Exile had 10 No. 1 singles including “I Don’t Want To Be A Memory” and “Give Me One More Chance.”
About a decade ago, Hargis said the band decided to delve into Christmas music as a way to keep touring during the holidays.
“Most audiences want to hear Christmas songs, and about eight or 10 years ago ago we decided that we would start doing some Christmas shows,” Hargis said.
That turned into the band releasing a Christmas album, “Wrapped Up In Your Arms for Christmas,” in 2016. Last year, the band put out a second Christmas album, “Joyful Noise.” That one, Hargis said, is comprised of original Christmas songs written by the band.
“We decided we’d try to write our own Christmas songs,” he said. “It’s kind of fun to do something a little different.”
Hargis said to expect a blend of Christmas music and some of Exile’s most memorable hits throughout the evening.
“We refer to it as our ‘holidays and hits’ shows,” Hargis said of the Christmas concerts. Exile’s newest video for “Lovin’ Little Christmas Night” dropped Friday.
Hargis said he and the rest of the band are excited to play at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre.
“We do love playing those older venues,” he said. “We’ve been almost every place in the country over the last 60 years, but I don’t think we’ve been to Emporia.”
Tickets for the Dec. 16 show range from $15-$55 and can be purchased online at https://www.emporiagranada.com/event/exile-christmas, or at the Granada Box Office. Call 620-342-3342 for more information.
