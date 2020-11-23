Lyon County Public Health officials reported 111 new positives for COVID-19 since Friday and 108 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 726, Monday afternoon.
The report included one new COVID-related death, bringing the local death toll to 46 since the first death was reported in April.
"We are sad to announce that one more Lyon County resident has passed away due to COVID-19," the health department said in a post to social media, Monday afternoon. "Our heartfelt sympathies are with their family and loved ones."
Overall, 2,157 positives have been reported since March, including 1,389 recoveries and 46 deaths.
There are 11 current hospitalizations listed and 130 overall hospitalizations. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's COVID dashboard, Lyon County has reported 137 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 24 have been ICU admissions and 13 have required mechanical ventilation.
The state reports 116 patients have been discharged.
Public Health officials urged the community to remain cautious over the holiday, despite the large number of recoveries over the weekend.
"We are pleased that there are many new recoveries, however the large amount of new cases indicates that we are still experiencing uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19," the department said. "Remember to wear your mask and social distance, especially as we go into the Thanksgiving holiday."
KDHE reported Monday the state has 142,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 1,456 deaths since the outbreak started.
To see more information, please visit Lyon County Public Health's new COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-19.
The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
