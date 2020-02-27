Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, 400 Mechanic St., 8:49 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Abandoned vehicle, 300 Sherman St., 1:44 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 500 Mechanic St., 3:10 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:49 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Welfare check, information redacted
Disorderly conduct, 1100 Walnut St., 5:59 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Traffic stop, 10 S. Mechanic St., 10:59 p.m.
Medical, information redacted
Wednesday
Domestic battery, information redacted
Sheriff
Tuesday
Non-injury accident, S. Hwy. 99 and Road 40, Madison, 11:19 a.m.
Structure fire, 2100 N. Hwy. 99, 12:12 p.m.
Vehicle fire, 1300 I-35, 2:19 p.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 3:13 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 2000 Industrial Rd., 11:44 a.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 1600 Industrial Rd., 11:55 a.m.
Criminal damage, 10 Cottonwood St., 6:18 p.m.
Theft - late report, 2600 W. 18th Ave., 10:08 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 5:56 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 1700 Road E, 11:26 p.m.
Courts
Joel Mejia, 643 Sherman St., Speeding, suspended driver’s license, Feb. 24
Roland M. Darey, 1818 Del Oso Dr., Careless driving, Feb. 25
Sierra Garcia, 1240 Woodland St., Battery, Feb. 26
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
