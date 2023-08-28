The KDOT CCLIP Resurfacing Project on US Highway 50, from Mechanic Street to east city limits will begin today, Aug. 28. This project will last through October, weather depending.
The project involves:
- Concrete curb and gutter and alley approach pavement repairs between Mechanic Street and the bridge over the BNSF railroad,
- Full depth pavement repairs between Corinth Avenue and east city limits,
- Asphalt milling and overlay of the five lanes from Mechanic Street to the concrete approach at the bridge over the BNSF railroad,
- Asphalt milling and overlay of the two lanes and paved shoulders from about Corinth Street to the east city limits.
- Construction of items two and four (between Corinth Street and the east city limits) will close US Highway 50 to one lane of traffic with flaggers and a pilot car.
Please follow all construction traffic control as posted and find alternate routes if possible.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or email at eng@emporiaks.gov.
