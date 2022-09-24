Travel with ESB’s Spirited 50 travel club this fall!
Have you heard about ESB’s Spirited 50 travel club? If you are lucky enough to be 50, all it takes to join is to have an account with ESB Financial and you can come along with us. This year’s fall trips include:
Kansas Fall Foliage, Circle S Ranch & Kansas History Tour
October 18, Tuesday | $113
Please join us on a beautiful Kansas autumn day to see the changing leaves. We will have lunch in the rolling hills countryside at the Circle S Ranch & Country Inn. Your choice of bison meatloaf, grass fed Angus burgers or fried chicken along with a buffet lunch served in their barn. Then we are off to Lawrence. Do you think you know all about Kansas? Well ... think again! Discover how we became the land of the Free! This is a first time “bucket list” tour for Spirited 50 ... complete with a step-on historian guide, Dr. Bob, who will educate and inform us about Lecompton and Lawrence’s role in starting the Civil War. We will keep our fingers crossed for beautiful autumn leaves and enjoy the crisp October weather and Kansas countryside! This day trip offers deluxe motor coach transportation with surprises and prizes along with way, a wonderful countryside lunch and a guided tour of how Kansas led the way to abolish slavery!
Tour Guides: Karen Sommers & Steve Bell
Depart ESB-EMP 9:00 AM; Circle S Ranch 11 AM-1 PM; Lawrence History Tour 1:30 -4:00 PM; ESB-EMP 5:30 PM. Payment is due with reservation.
A 1950’s Trip Down Memory Lane & Hank Williams
November 2, Wednesday| $129
Come back in time with ESB as we take a trip down memory lane to the 1950’s! We are headed to Overland Park for a nostalgic look at the past that shaped who we are today. So put on that apron ... swing open the bamboo curtains and get ready to enter the All-Electric House. Built in 1953 by the region’s local electric company, the all-electric house exemplified ideals about “modern American family living” and the dream many Americans were seeking in moving to the suburbs. Not all who wanted that lifestyle were welcome however — economics and discrimination prevented some people from realizing this vision of the American Dream. This ‘house of the future’ is an integral exhibit within the Johnson County Museum to better understand race and class in America. Next we’re off to the New Theatre Restaurant for lunch and show featuring Hank Williams ... Lost Highway! A superstar by age 25 ... Hank revolutionized the music industry. The joy, humor and music of this amazing talent is brilliantly captured in Lost Highway. You’ll hear more than 20 songs including, “I’m so Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Jambalaya,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” and “Your Cheating Heart.” This day trip offers deluxe motor coach transportation with surprises and prizes along with way, along with premium center seating at NTR, Hank Williams music and a favorite 1950’s Western movie on the ride home!
Tour Guides: Karen Sommers & Fred Harder
Depart ESB-EMP 8:30 AM; Johnson County Museum 10-11:30 AM; New Theatre Restaurant 11:45-3:30 PM; Arrive ESB-EMP 5:00 PM. A $50 Deposit is due with your reservation and the remaining balance is due September 28, 2022.
KC Christmas Lights, Museum, Symphony Christmas & Lidia’s
December 15, Thursday | $235
Give yourself a wonderful Christmas present and get in the Christmas spirit in KC with ESB! We are excited to announce that we have great center mezzanine tickets to the fabulous Kansas City Symphony Christmas Festival in the Kauffman Performing Arts Center! First we will spend 2 hours seeing the sights at Oak Park Mall, with lunch on your own (hint ... head to Nordstrom’s Café or the Food Court.) Then we take the scenic route to downtown Kansas City to visit the newly renovated Kansas City Museum, Corinthian Hall, all decorated for the Christmas holidays. This 70 room mansion was built in 1910 by lumber baron and civic leader Robert A Long as his private family estate. Dinner will be at Lidia’s Kansas City, located in the Historic Freight House Building. Dinner will be served in the beautiful Terrazza room with a view of the Christmas Lights and includes a Caesar salad, and your choice of pasta trio, salmon or beef, Tiramisu for dessert, beverages and cash bar. You will enjoy enchanting performances by the Symphony, Symphony Chorus and amazing special guests ... plus a sing-along to an early visit from Santa Claus, come and take a musical sleigh ride with us! This day trip offers deluxe motor coach transportation with surprises and prizes along with way, along with Mezzanine premium center seating in the beautiful Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Christmas music and a favorite Christmas movie on the ride home!
Tour Guides: Karen Sommers & Fred Harder
Depart ESB-EMP 10:00 AM; Oak Park Mall 11:30-1:30 PM; Kansas City Museum 2-4 PM;
Lidia’s Kansas City 4:30-6:00 PM; Symphony 7:00 PM; Arrive ESB-EMP 11:30 PM. A $50 deposit is due with your reservation and the remaining balance is due November 19, 2022
Hurry ... don’t miss out! Due to the popularity of past tours, a non-refundable deposit of $50 per person is required with reservations. Prices are per person and payments are non-refundable after the reservation deadline listed, unless a replacement can be substituted. ESB reserves the right to alter or cancel the above itineraries. Trips are provided for clients of ESB Financial. Opportunities may be available for others based on request. We welcome you to join our family of friends and open an account.
Karen Sommers & Fred Harder, Spirited 50 Coordinators
All tours include transportation, sightseeing and meals as outlined, taxes, and gratuities.
We invite you to stop by any of our ESB banks to set up an account. Already have an account with ESB and would like to join the ESB Spirited 50 travel club, call Ashley at 620-340-9931 or email spirited50@esbfinancial.com to reserve your spot!
