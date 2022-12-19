The Emporia City Commission will consider establishing a Taskforce on homelessness during its 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting in the Municipal Courtroom.
According to a commission action report published Monday, the Taskforce would be charged with “developing recommendations to address homelessness” within the city. Each commissioner would appoint one representative to serve on the Taskforce, and the city manager will appoint “appropriate staff” to assist. The commission would also appoint one commissioner to serve as the commission liaison.
The discussion comes a little over a month after the city approved an ordinance tackling "unlawful camping" on public property.
An interim report would be submitted to the commission by April 15, with final recommendations due by June 30.
The commission will also view a minor plat for the upcoming Kwik Shop addition at 12th Avenue and Merchant Street.
The project would see an expansion to the existing building at 105 W. 12th Ave., and gas pumps located on the west side of the property toward Constitution Street.
Commissioners will also review an engineering construction agreement for both the Kretsinger subdivision and Mahtropolis.
Other items up for discussion include the 2023 maintenance contract with the Emporia Public Library and possible replacement of the library’s front entrance.
