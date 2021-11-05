Forrest Keith Crawford of Emporia died October 31, 2021 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. He was 95.
Keith served in the Navy and was a retired postal inspector.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.