Larry Dale Barnhart, 84, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.
Larry was born January 5, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas the son of Ty Raymond and Ruth Elsie (Keller) Barnhart. He had worked as a farmer, carpenter, at Bunge Soybean Mill, Kansas Power and Light and retired as a lineman from Westar Energy 27 years ago. Larry enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, his family, grandkids, traveling and spending winters in Arizona.
On May 23, 1958 Larry married Doris Irene Dill at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include son, Thomas Raymon Barnhart and wife Betty of Emporia; daughter, Ginger Kay Williamson of Emporia; brother, Bob Barnhart of Emporia; grandchildren, Brian Michael Williamson, Rachel Ann Krueger, Brenda Marie Pollock, Tyler Ray Barnhart, Allyx Lené Barnhart; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Wayne Barnhart and son-in-law, David Williamson.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Funeral Home. Pastor Joe Tuttle of the Bethel Baptist Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, Hand-In-Hand Hospice, or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
