A man was found guilty on charges of aggravated incident liberties with a minor by a Lyon County jury this week.
Harvey Grandstaff, 66, faced charges of public sexual relations in the presence of a minor under the age of 16, exposing sex organs to a minor and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Two offenses stemmed back to 2010-2012.
He had previously pleaded not guilty on all charges. He was previously convicted in other sex-related crimes.
Grandstaff faces sentencing at 10 a.m. May 2 with Judge Jeffry Larson.
