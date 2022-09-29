Emporia Fire Department personnel were at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Mechanic Street Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at 906 Mechanic St. The house is a multi-unit structure.
According to scanner traffic, the fire seems to be concentrated in the basement.
A Gazette reporter on the scene reported the smell of smoke.
Fire Marshal Reason Bradford told The Gazette that the cause of the fire would likely not come until morning. We will update with more information as it is available.
