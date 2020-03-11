Michael Scott DeLong, 39, of rural Gridley, Kansas, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 16, 1980, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Charles and Kathleen (Jones) DeLong.
Michael grew up in rural Coffey County and graduated from Madison High School in 1998. He lived and worked in Wichita for a short time before returning to Coffey County.
He was the loving father of four children. He loved all kinds of music and enjoyed playing his favorite songs for his family and friends. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing and just being outside. He also loved his pets and all animals, and he loved to cook.
He is survived by his children, Kelsi DeLong of Emporia, Elisa and Alexis DeLong of Cottonwood Falls, and Isaac DeLong of Maize; his parents, Chuck and Kathy DeLong of rural Gridley; his girlfriend, Chelsis Andrews; grandmothers, Betty Jones of Linn, KS, and Dolly DeLong of Topeka; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow in Baker Cemetery west of Burlington.
The family will meet with friends from 6:30 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michael DeLong Memorial Fund to benefit his children and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
