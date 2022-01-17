Three Emporians were arrested last week after police officers responded to reports of a suspicious odor.
According to a release from the Emporia Police Department, the call came in at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, for reports of an odor coming from 501 Neosho St., Apt. No. 1.
Officers made contact with the residents and "officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the apartment."
Officers secured the apartment and applied for a search warrant, which was subsequently granted. A search found three handguns, ammunition, two ballistic vest, digital scales, 24 grams of marijuana, 0.9 grams of cocaine and 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine along with more than $2,500.
Jason Smith, 46, Amanda Sibert, 27, and Chasity Stark, 42, all of Emporia, were arrested and confined at Lyon County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.