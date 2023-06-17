Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Altrusa Club has elected new leadership for the 2023-2024 period.
Officers are Mary Mingenback, treasurer; Nancy Meinholt, secretary; Vanda Stephens, president; and, Michelle Crump, alternate secretary, and Sarah Tidwell, vice president.
These people were selected unanimously by the membership to direct activities that further the betterment of the community through service and financial support.
If you are interested in learning more about membership and club activities, please contact Bev Miller 620-341-0269.
