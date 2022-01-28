MORRIS COUNTY – A Statewide Silver Alert for a missing Council Grove woman was canceled Friday night.
85-year-old Hazel E. Casper was last seen at around 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, when she was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove by her stepson, 65-year-old Timothy Craker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.